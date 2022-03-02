BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $61.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 16,750 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $778,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

