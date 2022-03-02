BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the January 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,336,000 after acquiring an additional 118,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,559,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,370,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 754,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 32,369 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the period.

NYSE BBN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.51. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,647. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

