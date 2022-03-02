Blake L. Sartini Sells 168,129 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $9,548,045.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $56.71. 531,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,447. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.63. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $59.32.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

