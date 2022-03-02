Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded to “Positive” by Susquehanna

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

BE stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 3.66. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 545.27% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 85,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

