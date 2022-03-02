Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) vs. Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Head-To-Head Review

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Blue Ridge Real Estate alerts:

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Video River Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $14.56 million 1.82 $5.45 million $2.23 4.93 Video River Networks $1.63 million 5.35 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Blue Ridge Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate 37.44% 26.56% 23.35% Video River Networks 15.11% 167.19% 49.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Video River Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blue Ridge Real Estate beats Video River Networks on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate (Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities, and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

About Video River Networks (Get Rating)

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.