Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Update

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the January 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,521,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BLSP remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,776,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,154. Blue Sphere has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

