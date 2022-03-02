B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 685 ($9.19) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

BME has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.72) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.72) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.72) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 612.10 ($8.21).

LON BME opened at GBX 612 ($8.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 500 ($6.71) and a one year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.74). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 587.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 591.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 14.27.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.85), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($313,967,529.85).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

