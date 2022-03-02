BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Nutrien by 329.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,856,000 after buying an additional 1,001,264 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nutrien by 29.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,285,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,020,000 after buying an additional 753,364 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 222.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 840,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,411 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 56.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after purchasing an additional 569,336 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $88.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

