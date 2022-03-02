BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.88. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.09 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,047 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

