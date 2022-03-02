BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,434 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMLC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000.

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $32.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

