BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 205,685 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,685 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2,091.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 28.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

