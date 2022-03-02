BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,306 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 180.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.56 and its 200-day moving average is $306.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $206.00 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

