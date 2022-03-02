BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,282,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 138,023 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,795,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 148,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,996,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 348,757 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,753,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 689,984 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,429 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 86,885 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,677 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of YPF opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.86.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

