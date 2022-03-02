Bob Cowdell Purchases 5,000 Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) insider Bob Cowdell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,650 ($10,264.32).

Real Estate Credit Investments stock opened at GBX 153.50 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £352.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 132 ($1.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.50 ($2.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

