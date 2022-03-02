Boltwood Capital Management Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $17,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,876,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,481,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 87,755 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. 492,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,949,565. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.03.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

