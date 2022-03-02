Boltwood Capital Management Sells 400 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 633,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,225,174. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.