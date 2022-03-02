Boltwood Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.96. 44,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,302. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

