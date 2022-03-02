Booking Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $78.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $78.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $92.93.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. Evercore ISI upgraded Booking to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,725.19.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,072.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,053.57 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,440.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,376.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $318,101,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

