Boqii (BQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Boqii had a negative return on equity of 219.01% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boqii to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boqii alerts:

Boqii stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Boqii has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.04 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boqii by 9,907.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49,043 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boqii during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boqii by 1,237.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 78,766 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Boqii by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 38,984 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Boqii by 425.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 175,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 142,325 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Boqii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.