BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.90 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.42.

BorgWarner stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,575. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 480,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 415,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5,668.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 416,846 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $2,054,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

