Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Down 97.9% in February

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the January 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BPZZF stock remained flat at $$12.61 during trading on Wednesday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
