Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Down 97.9% in February

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the January 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BPZZF stock remained flat at $$12.61 during trading on Wednesday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a closed-ended trust. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of Boston Pizza restaurants included in its royalty pool. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

