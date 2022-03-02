BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $990-996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.42 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.100-$1.140 EPS.

BOX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.20.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. 2,307,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BOX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BOX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in BOX by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after purchasing an additional 370,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 111,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,767.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 783,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.