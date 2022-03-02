BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.240-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.22 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.100-$1.140 EPS.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,211. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BOX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 594,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

