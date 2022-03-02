BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million-$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.46 million.BOX also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.240-$0.250 EPS.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,276,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,901. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 594,526 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

