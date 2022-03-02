BP (LON:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.39) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 475 ($6.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 401 ($5.38) to GBX 465 ($6.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.70) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 447.78 ($6.01).

Get BP alerts:

LON:BP opened at GBX 357.10 ($4.79) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 375.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 345.91. The stock has a market cap of £69.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.15 ($5.62).

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £319.92 ($429.25). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($495.10).

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.