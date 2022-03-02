BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.58.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.45.

BPMP stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

