BrainsWay (BWAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

BWAY stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $129.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.07.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BrainsWay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the second quarter valued at about $1,684,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

