Bremer Bank National Association Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,495 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

CMCSA traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $46.92. 860,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,480,194. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $212.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

