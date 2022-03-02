Bremer Bank National Association Has $25.28 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,752 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 266,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,511.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 60,514 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,205,516 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

