Bremer Bank National Association Purchases 4,222 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,912 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after buying an additional 418,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,033 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.61. The stock had a trading volume of 133,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,654. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $214.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

