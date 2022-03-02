Bremer Bank National Association Sells 2,172 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

Deere & Company stock traded up $14.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,141. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.33. The company has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

