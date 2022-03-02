Bridge Mutual Market Cap Reaches $7.24 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and $224,039.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00042245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.77 or 0.06695902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,330.53 or 1.00018705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00043557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00047017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002702 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

