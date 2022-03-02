Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.
Bristol-Myers Squibb has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.85. 13,003,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,485,150. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.
In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
