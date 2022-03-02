Broadcom (AVGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.30 per share for the quarter. Broadcom has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Broadcom to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO opened at $570.12 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $601.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $233.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Broadcom by 21.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.