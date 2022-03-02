Broadcom’s (AVGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $680.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as moribund enterprise spending is coming back strong. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting generally in-line numbers for the quarter, there is a lot to like in the print. The positives include the company continuing to expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels and its solid raise to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $570.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $601.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.29. The company has a market capitalization of $233.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 29.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $27,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.