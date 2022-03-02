Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

BRMK stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. 1,074,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,615. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,890,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 83,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 263,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

