Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Roderick Pickney Sells 4,000 Shares

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. 745,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.22. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,260,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,795,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,774,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,362,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,592,000 after purchasing an additional 638,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,118,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,412,000 after acquiring an additional 470,227 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
