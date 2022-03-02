Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Roderick Pickney Sells 4,000 Shares

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. 745,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.22. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,260,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,795,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,774,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,362,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,592,000 after purchasing an additional 638,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,118,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,412,000 after acquiring an additional 470,227 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.