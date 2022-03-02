Brokerages Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) to post $1.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. Aeva Technologies posted sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $10.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $11.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $44.83 million, with estimates ranging from $19.62 million to $73.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. 38,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,203. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,748,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 99.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,727,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $10,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

