Brokerages Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.39. Ameresco reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 1,027.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after buying an additional 447,305 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 854.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 186,825 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 160.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 133,706 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,508,000 after buying an additional 120,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $101.86.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

