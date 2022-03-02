Brokerages Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.84. Teradyne reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

