Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) will announce $140.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.87 million. Upwork posted sales of $113.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $628.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.33 million to $630.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $803.86 million, with estimates ranging from $783.50 million to $831.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. Upwork has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock worth $1,508,326 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Upwork in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

