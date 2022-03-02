Brokerages Expect EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Analysts expect EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) to post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.73 billion. EnLink Midstream reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnLink Midstream.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $9.44. 2,979,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.31 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,125.28%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.