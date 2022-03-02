Brokerages Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) to post $115.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.72 million and the lowest is $58.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $543.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $687.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $580.48 million, with estimates ranging from $316.00 million to $706.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.
GLPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.
Shares of GLPG stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.51. 5,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,621. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $87.32.
Galapagos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galapagos (GLPG)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.