Brokerages Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Golden Entertainment reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.59. 7,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,026. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.63. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.