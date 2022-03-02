Brokerages Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) to announce $27.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.26 million and the lowest is $23.90 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $24.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $117.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.50 million to $137.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $135.34 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $175.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.91. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

