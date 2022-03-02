Brokerages Expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kore Group.

Several research firms have recently commented on KORE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KORE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Kore Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Kore Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,301. Kore Group has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01.

Kore Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

