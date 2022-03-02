Brokerages Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Savara.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 25,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 164,737 shares of company stock valued at $179,495. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 15.9% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 945,536 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Savara by 19.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Savara by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,960 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Savara by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,065,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 113,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Savara by 291.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 1,455,448 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Savara has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

