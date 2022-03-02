Brokerages Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Savara.
In other news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 25,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 164,737 shares of company stock valued at $179,495. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Savara has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.
Savara Company Profile (Get Rating)
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
