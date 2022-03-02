Brokerages Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.08). Marcus posted earnings of ($1.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marcus.

MCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

MCS traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. 4,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,917. The company has a market cap of $560.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.71. Marcus has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marcus by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 133,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Marcus by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marcus by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marcus by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

