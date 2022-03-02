Brokerages Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Visteon reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Visteon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,498,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter.

VC stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.73. 9,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Visteon has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $136.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.90 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

