Brokerages Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) will report $379.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $444.00 million and the lowest is $330.60 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $307.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.63. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLL. Cowen lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

WLL stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.10. 18,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,328. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.71. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.50. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

